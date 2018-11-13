Matapa Maila Rikhotso is the new Mrs South Africa.

Matapa Maila Rikhotso, 33 years old, from Polokwane in Limpopo, walked away with the crown of Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa at Emperors Palace.



Featuring top SA talented South Africa designers, female Deejay pioneer, Dj Zintle and Katlego Maboe as the MC of the night, the evening was a tribute to women owning their power.





Matapa has been married to Douglas Rikhotso for three years and has a 4-year-old daughter, Rifuwo. She holds 4 degrees.





Enolicia Strever (30) from Welkom in the Free State was crowned the first princess and Jo-Ann Barnwell (37) from Cape Town was crowned second princess.





Matapa Maila Rikhotso with Enolicia Strever (30) from Welkom in the Free State, first princess and Jo-Ann Barnwell (37) from Cape Town.

Matapa said winning Mrs South Africa proved that nothing was impossible and that you are not a product of your circumstance. She will be representing South Africa at the Mrs World Pageant in China in March 2019.





By winning the coveted title, Matapa becomes an ambassador for SABC 3, the City of Ekurhuleni, the Women 4 Women movement and other sponsors of the Mrs South Africa Pageant.

She also walked away with prizes to the value of over 1 Million Rand including a Suzuki Vitara and a license to her own Tammy Taylor Nails Franchise.





The Mrs South Africa organization and their finalists raised over R900 000 for the Women 4 Women Foundation. These funds will be utilized to empower disadvantaged women and girls through various projects by the finalists and title holders .



