South Africa's glam girl, Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Enock P.
South Africa’s glam girl, Mihlali Ndamase has broken the internet once more. 

The makeup artist (MUA) who is currently in Paris, France, for the creator's summit posted a short video on Instagram entering the pool in a hot bathing suit and her fans went crazy, some even suggested they will buy a body that looks like hers. 

WATCH: Mihlali Ndamase in a bathing suit



However, some were not impressed, saying that Twitter "over hypes" the beauty vlogger. 