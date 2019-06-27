South Africa's glam girl, Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Enock P.

South Africa’s glam girl, Mihlali Ndamase has broken the internet once more.



The makeup artist (MUA) who is currently in Paris, France, for the creator's summit posted a short video on Instagram entering the pool in a hot bathing suit and her fans went crazy, some even suggested they will buy a body that looks like hers.





WATCH: Mihlali Ndamase in a bathing suit





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video







Mihlali’s body, ass and face are perfect. Mihlali Ndamase is perfect.



When I have money, my body will look like hers 🤞🏽. — Thuthukile (@JoyMkhize_) June 26, 2019

Mihlali Ndamase and Kamo Modisakeng are probably two of the most beautiful women I’ve seen in South Africa. Really top tier. — Mabena.🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ta_grillz) June 22, 2019

However, some were not impressed, saying that Twitter "over hypes" the beauty vlogger.





The overhyping of Mihlali is getting more ridiculous daily pic.twitter.com/OkbLl6T4n8 — MINI Wa Mabena ❤️ (@p_mangena) June 27, 2019

You guys overhype Mihlali. — Sasquatch. (@Just_Tony_) June 27, 2019

I saw Mihlali trending,then I saw the video,peeps go crazy over stuff that we see every other 2nd day really 🚶 — Koomza reloaded (@KMthembu) June 27, 2019