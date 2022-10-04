WATCH: Nadia Jaftha’s hilarious response to her weight watcher troll

Cape Town-based content creator Nadia Jaftha throughout her career has had to deal with her fair share of trolls invading her privacy with their opinions. Most recently Jaftha shared on her Instagram account a short story which shows just how bad the trolls are in Direct Messages (DMs).

In the video, Jaftha reveals a DM she received from the weight watcher police telling her "still fat af". Jaftha has hidden the identity of the troll in her video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Jaftha (@nadiajaftha) Jaftha had the perfect response to the troll as she shared a video of herself dancing away and celebrating her body. The video was also filled with affirmations directed at body-positivity. Her comment section was filled with messages of support, with “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” star RushTush saying Jaftha should have not covered the troll's identity.

“And even if you were fat, since when is that an insult, this isn't the 90! You’re either hot or not and you my friend are fire,” said @rushtush. Jaftha at the inaugural DStv Content Creators Awards was the night’s biggest winner, scooping three awards; Comedy Award, Content of the Year Award and Thumb-Stopping Award. She is transparent with her followers and often shares about the life difficulties she experiences. In September she detailed on Instagram in the early hours of the morning about waking up with “heavy chest pains”.

