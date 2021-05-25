WATCH: Nandi Madida to launch beauty app

South African actress and singer Nandi Madida is launching a beauty market.

“Colourful Beauty” is an African beauty marketplace/app for all beauty lovers. Although the date has not been revealed, the beauty app is set to launch in August this year.

Taking to Instagram, Madida said: " Welcome to Colourful-beauty.com @colourfulbeautyshopping. An African beauty marketplace, app and most importantly, a platform for all beauty lovers, going live this August. If you’re a product supplier or someone providing beauty services, we want you. Simply click on the vendor application form now on Colourful-beauty.com.“

She added: “And if you’re a potential customer and would like to know when we go live for purchasing products or requesting beauty services, please leave your name and email on Colourful-beauty.com, and we’ll notify you when we officially go live this Women’s Month in August 2021! Colourful Beauty, love what you see.”

In other news, Woolworths has partnered with beauty brands Estée Lauder and Clarins to reinvent beauty consultations by giving beauty lovers access to one-on-one, digital-based beauty consultations with specialists from the comfort and safety of their homes.

The new digital beauty experiences, Virtual Try-On and Virtual Consultations are designed to help reinvent the beauty shopping experience and allow make-up lovers to try on hundreds of shades of lipsticks, eye shadows and mascaras. The feature creates realistic applications of these products through an augmented reality that can be tested on different skin tones.