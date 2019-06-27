Naomi Campbell shares everyday makeup routine on YouTube. (Picture: Instagram)

When 49-year-old supermodel Naomi Campbell shares makeup tips, best you take note. The ageless beauty icon posted her first makeup tutorial to her YouTube channel, "Being Naomi", to share her everyday makeup routine.

A routine that takes her less than 10 minutes to achieve a effortlessly flawless look.

During her tutorial titled “My On-The-Go Beauty Routine” she shares what her favourite products are and the techniques she uses to get to her look.

In order to achieve a natural looking skin and to avoid looking "cakey", Campbell uses makeup wedges instead of a brush to apply her foundation. Focusing on her t-zone.

“You always have to get a good balance and make sure it’s even right under the nose, above the mouth” is Campbell's advise on how to apply concealer.

When it comes to highlighter she prefers a powder highlighter.

“I like powder highlighters. I think they’re easier. It’s also nice to just put a little highlighter down the nose.”

She expresses her love for the colour purple and pink glossy lips.

The model finishes her look with a few coats of pink gloss to show off her famous pout.