WATCH: No time for make-up you say? The TikTok 3-minute make-up challenge is proof that you have more than enough time

When it comes to make-up, I’m more of a mascara and blusher kinda woman than a foundation, concealer, setting powder, eyeliner, lipliner and lipstick kinda woman. I’m sure I missed a couple of products in between but I’m sure that you get what I’m saying.

As a busy working mom, I simply don’t have the time to do a full make-up look every day. To be quite honest, since working from home, I can't be bothered with make-up at all these days. So when I came across the 3-minute make-up challenge on TikTok I was amazed at what ladies could achieve in three minutes! Watching women apply a full-on make-up look in three minutes made me feel a bit inadequate! How can I complain about not having enough time to apply make-up (the bare basics that is) when these ladies are doing everything from foundation to contouring in three minutes?

While it is possible, it has even the most experienced make-up lover stressed. As they frantically go through the motions, they somehow manage to finish in time looking pretty decent. Much better than some of us would after spending an hour doing our make-up. These ladies clearly know their products very well and can probably do their make-up in their sleep.

You’ll have to watch the video to see how these women can apply foundation and concealer, do a bit of contouring (a step I would definitely give a miss even if I have the time), fill their brows and let’s not forget the highlighter of course. Swipe on not one, but a few, coats of mascara – one woman even managed to apply false lashes – and hastily finish the look with a lick of lipstick, lipgloss for those who are pressed. Here are the top three most-viewed videos to give you an idea of just how fast these ladies are.