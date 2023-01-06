WATCH: North West transforms herself into dad Kanye on TikTok

They say that girls often tend to look like their dads and in one of Kim Kardashians and North West’s latest TikTok videos, the little girl looks like the spitting image of her rapper dad. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 9-year-old daughter, who we all know is already an expert in using make-up brushes to create different looks, shared a video of how she transformed herself to look exactly like her dad.

The mom-and-daughter duo set up a TikTok account last year and already has a following of over 12 million followers. Even though Kanye isn’t too keen on North being on the app, she is often seen making videos of herself dancing around or showing off her hair and make-up skills. In a short clip North, the eldest of four siblings, uses make-up, and face paint and wears a black beanie, similar to the ones her dad always wears, to transform herself.

With a bit of contouring, drawn-in thick eyebrows, a beard and even a buzz-cut hairline she manages to dramatically change her features. @kimandnorth ♬ Bound - Asawa ni mae There was no caption needed for this video as it is pretty obvious what it was all about! Set to the track “Bound” by Asawa Ni Mae, North even captures her father’s no-smile and ever so serious facial expression.

Of course, mom Kim makes an appearance in the video wearing a skintight outfit and massive silver sunglasses as she poses behind her daughter and lipsyncs to the track. Kim and Kanye are co-parenting their four children after the reality star filed for divorce in 2021.