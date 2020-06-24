WATCH: Rihanna shows off new lipstick

Rihanna has been showing off her beauty secrets, with a tutorial for her new lipstick - the Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick.

The Fenty Beauty founder showed off the Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick in a new YouTube video.

In the clip, Rihanna said the idea of the new product was to replicate their best lip glosses and Gloss Bombs in a handy lipstick formula.





She said: "If we could have like the best lip glosses and Gloss Bombs and we just froze all of those shades into a lipstick, that's what I wanted.





"This is our Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick. It has such a smooth easy application and it feels really comfortable and cushiony on top of your lips."





And Rihanna also showed off the Goji Gang colour, a beautiful mauve which reminds her of Goji berries.





Of the product, she shared: "It's alive, it's there, it's present. It's not too strong but it's really sheer. Sometimes I have to create this look with two different products between a lip liner and a lip gloss but sometimes you just want easy lipstick to wear where it's not one colour or the other. Looks a little glossy but it has a little more pigment than a usual lip gloss and that is what this is for me."

Meanwhile, Rihanna previously showed off some new products in a new makeup tutorial video.





In one clip, Rihanna can be seen using her new Cheeks Out cream blushes and cream bronzers, which have names including Drama Cla$$, Fuego Flush, Crush on Cupid and Daiquiri Dip.



