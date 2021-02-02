WATCH: Tiffany Haddish loses her wig in steamy Silhouette Challenge

The Silhouette Challenge is the latest sexy TikTok challenge heating up our social media pages. The raunchy challenge shows women transforming from everyday, no make-up, bad hair looks to sultry bedroom babes. What’s sexy about this challenge is that you only get to see a silhouette of the person against a red-light background. The shadows managed to hide any imperfections but to showcase body shapes and sensual moves. Actress Tiffany Haddish joined in the sexy fun by creating her own TikTok video which she shared to her Instagram page on Saturday.

The Girls Trip star brought her boyfriend, Common, in on the video to turn up the heat.

Like all the other #SilhouetteChallenge videos, Haddish starts the video wearing a hair cap, orange coat and simple silver hoop earrings.

But as the music switches to Doja Cat track “Streets”, you can instantly see the dramatic transformation.

She appears to be wearing tight shorts with a bra while her hair is slick and long.

The 41-year-old has been rocking a buzz-cut since last year so all it took for her to make the hair transition was to whip on a straight wig.

Haddish captioned her video “For the lovers” as we see Common come into the shot. The love birds start grinding against each other and smothering each other with passionate kisses.

Towards the end of the video, Common lovingly strokes her hair but accidentally pulls off the long wig.

The actress didn’t appear to be phased by the mishap, simply shrugging and smiling.