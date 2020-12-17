WATCH: TikTok beauty challenges and trends we couldn’t get enough of in 2020

This has been a year like no other. It was the year of staying home, facemasks and hours of TikTok videos. The pandemic affected people all over the world and at some point many of us had to spend long periods of time indoors. With people spending so much time at home, they soon found weird and wonderful ways to escape the boredom of being confined to the same place day in and day out. As much as the virus kept people apart, the one thing that did bring the world together was the social media app TikTok. Teens and grown-ups alike took to the social media app to show off the dancing skills, share recipes and take part in, sometimes very wacky, challenges.

TikTok has become a platform for amateurs and professionals alike to share there beauty tips and hacks as well creating looks to either inspire or challenge their followers.

Here are some of favourite TikTok beauty trends.

#DontRush

This was by far my favourite beauty challenge. We got see makeovers in a flash. The challenge showed ladies go from no make-up, basic hair and pj’s to glammed up queens as they waved a make-up brush across the screen. What made the challenge even more fun was that girls “got together” on the video as they “passed on” the make-up brush from one friend to another. Each showing their fab transformations.

Rainbow eyes

This trend certainly sprinkled a whole lot of colour over those dreary days. We saw the most incredible interpretations of the trend. From edgy cut-crease to perfectly blended eyes, make-up lovers went all out.

#LipstickChallenge

Lockdown really made people do the strangest things. This beauty challenge involved one line of lipstick followed by a whole lot lip movement ending in a full on lipstick covered mouth. No hands and no brushes needed. I suppose this trick could come in handy when stuck in traffic!