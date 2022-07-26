WATCH: ‘TikTok plastic surgeon’ leaves users outraged after suggesting ‘Stranger Things’ star Natalia Dyer can change her face

Bruno Mars sang “When I see your face, there's not a thing that I would change, ‘cause you’re amazing, just the way you are” and John Legend sang, “Love your curves and all your edges, all your perfect imperfections.” Just when we think that women are finally starting to embrace their natural beauty and celebrate their uniqueness, we have others who come along and sow self-doubt and manage to re-enforce the unrealistic beauty standards we’re striving so hard to move away from.

When TikTok user Miranda Wilson, who according to her Instagram bio is a certified aesthetic nurse practitioner injector, posted a video sharing her suggestions on how she would “improve” “Stranger Things” star Natalia Dyer's face, she received severe backlash. Her suggestions include reshaping the star’s jawline using fillers, to give her face more of a heart shape, a brow-lift using botox as well as lip-fillers. To make matters worse for herself, she ended the video by showing a photoshopped “after” image of Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler in the series, illustrating what she would like if she had the suggested procedures done.

Even though she has since taken down the TikTok video, it didn’t take long for the video to find its way on to Twitter. Twitter user @probablypersian shared the video with the caption: “I could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me I would get violent.” i could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me i would get violent pic.twitter.com/4mgNbZcwHb — 𝖓𝖎𝖑𝖔 (evil hag) (@probablypersian) July 24, 2022 Her tweet has since gone viral over 14k retweets and over 200k likes.

Tweeps have been left outraged by the “TikTok plastic surgeon’s” video. “Horrific. ‘Do we love it do we hate it?’ And you’ve digitally manipulated someone's face to fit a fallacious template of ”better“. ”Sick“ said one user, while another said: “tiktok plastic surgeons are going to hell.”

