Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio. Picture: Instagram



Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio is set to be become Victoria's Secret's first transgender model.

According to American celebrity website, E Online , Sampaio has reportedly been hired to appear in a Victoria's Secret campaign, which would make her the first openly transgender model for the lingerie company, which has been trying to rebrand.





The 22-year-old posted on her Instagram page three days ago a photo of her sitting in a bathrobe backstage at what she said was a photo shoot for the company's PINK line on Long Island, New York.













"Wow finally!" fellow transgender star, LGBTQ+ activist and Orange Is the New Black alum Laverne Cox commented on Sampaio's post. Fellow Brazilian model Mariana Goldfsrb also commented her excitement on the post.





While Sampaio (who is not to be confused with Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio from Portugal) would make fashion history with her involvement with the lingerie brand, she will likely not get to walk anytime soon at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, as it apparently won't take place this year, according to recent comments made by Victoria's Secret Angel Shanina Shaik.





In an interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph, Shaik said, "Unfortunately the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year. It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an angel. But I'm sure in the future something will happen which I'm pretty sure about."





"I'm sure they're trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it's the best show in the world," she added.

Many celebritied commented on the post. "First transgender to shoot with Vs! This make me so happy! ❤️" tweeted Victoria's Secret Angel and fellow Brazilian model Lais Ribiero.