WATCH: Women are doing the most in the Don't Rush Challenge





African influencers (YouTubers included) decided to do the "Don't Rush Challenge" where they quickly switched from their indoor clothes to stunning outfits with magnificent facebeats.





Don't Rush was released by Young T and Bugsey last year, and most had it playing in the background when recording their videos.

The first lockdown weekend is over and we've survived it. However, at first, many were worried how they would cope since they're used to being out and abou.