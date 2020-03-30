LifestyleStyle & BeautyBeauty
Kay Ngonyama, SA makeup artist who made the Don't Rush Challenge a success. Picture: Instagram.
WATCH: Women are doing the most in the Don't Rush Challenge

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 4h ago

The first lockdown weekend is over and we've survived it. However, at first, many were worried how they would cope since they're used to being out and abou. 

African influencers (YouTubers included) decided to do the "Don't Rush Challenge" where they quickly switched from their indoor clothes to stunning outfits with magnificent facebeats. 

Don't Rush was released by Young T and Bugsey last year, and most had it playing in the background when recording their videos. 

However, it wasn't just makeup beauties who participated, there were natural hair lovers, and law students. 


Rwandese women also represented. 

Men also did the challenge where they brushed up from their ordinary sweaters to looking dapper in stylish suits. 

