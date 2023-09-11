WATCH: Yes, it’s a jelly octopus. Yes, you can use it in the shower

A jelly octopus by Lush has taken TikTok by storm. The cosmetics retailer’s highly-anticipated Halloween collection has been on sale for less than two weeks but one product in particular has proven to be a social media hit, with videos featuring the limited-edition Monster Octopus Shower Jelly already amassing over 2.5 million hits on the platform.

Joining the £10 (about R250) treat – which is scented with vanilla, passionfruit and blackberry – in the collection are fan-favourites such as a glow-in-the-dark Ghostie soap, Alien bubble bar and Bat Art bath bomb, as well as Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe Lip Scrub and the Pumpkin Crumble Bubbleroon. There’s also a selection of new products for Halloween 2023 including a Lord of Misrule soap, bubble bar and bath bomb to go with the character’s popular shower gel, massage bar, candle and fragrances, as well as a Bonehead bubble bar and pumpkin spice-scented Lush Melt home fragrance.