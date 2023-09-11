WATCH: Yes, it’s a jelly octopus. Yes, you can use it in the shower

A jelly octopus by Lush has taken TikTok by storm.
The cosmetics retailer’s highly-anticipated Halloween collection has been on sale for less than two weeks but one product in particular has proven to be a social media hit, with videos featuring the limited-edition Monster Octopus Shower Jelly already amassing over 2.5 million hits on the platform.
Joining the £10 (about R250) treat – which is scented with vanilla, passionfruit and blackberry – in the collection are fan-favourites such as a glow-in-the-dark Ghostie soap, Alien bubble bar and Bat Art bath bomb, as well as Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe Lip Scrub and the Pumpkin Crumble Bubbleroon.
There’s also a selection of new products for Halloween 2023 including a Lord of Misrule soap, bubble bar and bath bomb to go with the character’s popular shower gel, massage bar, candle and fragrances, as well as a Bonehead bubble bar and pumpkin spice-scented Lush Melt home fragrance.
@victoriacanavan The @LUSH monster octopus shower jelly! Released for the 2023 halloween range #lush #LushCosmetics #LushCommunity #FYP #fypuk #showerjelly #jelly #octopus #lushoctopus #monsteroctopus #lushmonsteroctopus #halloween #lushhalloween #spooky #scary #sea #ocean #underthesea #shower #bath #friend #blackcurrant #pink #monster #cute ♬ Under The Sea (From "The Little Mermaid") - Just Kids
That’s not all because Lush have also released a series of Halloween gift boxes and a new range of spooky knot wraps in themes including Black Cat in the Moonlight, Hairy Monster Feet and Creepy Crawlies.
Erica Vega, Brand Product Expert at Lush, said: “Halloween is pure shrieking delight, and we have no shortage of strange and unusual treats.
@victoriacanavan Off to the Lush Spa Bath to give this giant monster octopus alittle tap 😆 @LUSH @Lush Spa Bath #lush #LushCosmetics #LushCommunity #FYP #fypuk #selfcare #skincare #showerjelly #jelly #shower #monsteroctopus #monster #octopus #wobble #smack #slap #fun #satisfying #oddlysatisfying #satisfyingvideo #satisfy ♬ original sound - Victoria - Lush Extraordinaire
“Lush loves the characters of Halloween – screaming banshees, vampires, aliens and mummies are all invited to the monster mash!
“We have ways to tickle all the senses – dip into sparkling slime, let fruity scented octopus tentacles slither over your hands, or taste the nostalgic candy corn lip scrub.”