WATCH: You’ve been cleaning your beauty blender wrong all along - viral TikTok video shows how it’s meant to be done

If you wear make-up all the time, then you should know by now that keeping your brushes and beauty blenders clean is essential. If you don’t know, then that would probably explain why you’re skin keeps breakout!

When you use dirty brushes or blenders, you, in fact, spread the dirt and bacteria that accumulate on them all over your face and then into your cosmetic products and of course, you just spread it right back onto your face. Smearing the dirt over your face causes clogged pores, and this, yes, leads to nasty breakouts and skin irritation. Often we blame the product for skin irritations, but have you taken a look at your brushes and blenders?

If you can no longer tell the colour of the blender, if it’s all brown and yucky, then it needs a clean. Cleaning it is certainly cheaper than throwing it out and buying new ones. While most people simply use soap and water to clean blenders, it doesn’t do the best job.

Beauty TikTok has, however, shown us the best and most effective way to clean them. While soap and water are essential, there’s one other secret ingredient. Olive oil! Who would have thought of using olive oil to clean a makeup sponge?

Beauty influencer Boxy Charm’s video on how to properly clean a blender went viral with over 24 million views and two million likes. Yes, you’ll need soap and water, but her secret is using HOT water and olive oil. Here’s how she cleans her sponges.