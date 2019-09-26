Zodwa Wabantu gets her body wrapped. Picture: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu shared several clips on Instagram on Thursday of her getting a body glow wrap. It seems like this is the first time the entertainer has done the procedure.  

According to the doctor in the videos the "party wrap", as it is also known, is an exclusive product imported from Europe.

It rejuvenates the skin, keeps the skin well hydrated and creates a glow, so much so that "you make the party glow". 

The doctor goes on to say that "if the wrap does not make you glow at the party wearing your short skirt or summer wear", then he would have to pick up the drinks bill. 

While he continues to speak. Zodwa turns her back to the camera and starts to dance, which distracts the doctor. 

Comments on the post had fans laughing at the doctor for being distracted by Zodwa's dance moves. Others said that they loved the way Zodwa is taking care of her body. Some fans were interested in the product asking her how long she needed to keep the wrap on for.

In another video Zodwa is seen laying on the bed while two assistants brush the product all over her skin. 

Zodwa is heard asking the doctor if he "came with this from India".  

In the last video, the doctor is removing the wrap from Zodwa, revealing her glowing skin. 

