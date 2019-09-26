Zodwa Wabantu gets her body wrapped. Picture: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu shared several clips on Instagram on Thursday of her getting a body glow wrap. It seems like this is the first time the entertainer has done the procedure. According to the doctor in the videos the "party wrap", as it is also known, is an exclusive product imported from Europe.

It rejuvenates the skin, keeps the skin well hydrated and creates a glow, so much so that "you make the party glow".

The doctor goes on to say that "if the wrap does not make you glow at the party wearing your short skirt or summer wear", then he would have to pick up the drinks bill.

While he continues to speak. Zodwa turns her back to the camera and starts to dance, which distracts the doctor.