WATCH: Zozibini Tunzi is the new face of Lux

The 28-year-old beauty queen took to social media to make the big announcement that her childhood dream of being on the brand’s billboard is finally coming to life.

She said: “I am the NEW FACE OF LUX! I remember being a young girl seeing beautiful, confident, superstar women on TV, Magazines and billboards of LUX. To me, they looked like superheroes, and I would pretend to be them every time my mom bought a bar of LUX soap. I never really got to master how they lathered it so perfectly on their skin, though, but I think I more than made up for it on this gorgeous ad, LOL! To young Zozi, this one is for you, you big dreamer. You became the girl on the Billboards. I am forever grateful for this life and don't take anything for granted. To my new family @lux_southafrica, Thank you, and I can't wait to walk the rest of this beautiful journey with you.” (sic).

Her fans, who have loved her since her Miss South Africa days, couldn’t hold their excitement. They congratulated her for bagging yet another campaign with a big brand.

“The whole world shall be your oyster, my sister. Live your life just the way it was meant to be. Your blessed thing” commented Andisile Best.