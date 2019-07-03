Nomzamo Mbatha actress, television personality, businesswoman and human rights activist. ( Photographer Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA))

TV presenter Nomzamo Mbatha joins the flock of flesh-flashing babes who have bared almost all on their social media platforms over the past few weeks. The human rights activist shows off her toned curvy body wearing nothing but a nude color bikini with turquoise and brown beading.

Flashing the camera a sultry look as her long faux dreads sweep on the sandy beach, she shows her sensual side.

The 28-year-old captioned the racy picture with a quote by N. Waheed, “There is more extraordinary love, more love that you have never seen, out here in this wide and wild universe. And there is the love... that will be ready.”

This sexy picture comes just a day after Minnie Dlamini dropped her nude picture to promote her cosmetic range “MD Body”.

The image caused such a stir that it started trending on Twitter.

Last week Mihlali Ndamase shared a video of herself walking into a swimming pool showing off her voluptuous booty.