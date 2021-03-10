We salute Meghan Markle for never having to curtsy again

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Have you ever seen a movie where someone doesn’t bow or curtsy to a king or queen? Nope? Neither have I. I did find it rather odd that Meghan Markle didn’t know how to curtsy and that she had to be taught how to do that. During her explosive interview with Oprah, the duchess mentions that she didn’t realise that she would need to curtsy when she met the queen. Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Instagram “I thought genuinely that was what happens outside, I thought that was part of the fanfare. I didn't think that was what happens inside,” she said.

Thanks to the Sarah, the duchess of York, she perfected the royal curtsy before the queen’s arrival.

When she did meet Her Majesty, Markle apparently did a “very deep curtsy,” but she said that she didn't remember the moment.

There’s no doubt that she has had to repeat the deep curtsy on many occasions.

This video of her obediently clasping her hands and lowering into the proper position as she curtsied to the queen outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene shows how Markle had perfected the movement.

Which in my opinion looks rather uncomfortable. Even sister-in-law Kate, who has had more practice, looks uncomfortable doing it.

Now living in the US, and happily far away from all the royal formalities, she has not had to curtsy or bow to anyone and it’s highly unlikely that she will have to do so for a very long time.