What to know about Covid-19 vaccines and skin reactions

With the Covid-19 vaccination rollout underway, the youth are now open to register for the vaccination. When taking an injection, it is good to prepare your skin before and after vaccination. Founder of Pulse Dermatology & Laser Amy Knoetze urges people to follow proper skincare routines to make sure adverse reactions do not occur.

“The main aim of this is to prevent further inflammation as this is the main reason why we struggle with skin problems. Inflammation is the umbrella of all problematic skin conditions. “Ageing is caused by inflammation, pigmentation, acne, atopic skin conditions like eczema, rosacea and skin sensitivity. These are all caused by inflammation of some kind. Now, with the Covid-19 vaccine, we are introducing inflammation into the body. Therefore, it could affect our skins, too,” says Knoetze. She adds: “It can make the skin super-sensitive, it can dry out the skin, cause severe dehydration, it may cause hyper-pigmentation etc. We don’t know, but based on what we know about inflammation, we must know how to treat skin in these times. If you have received your vaccine or are planning on getting your jab, please make sure to support your skin. This can be done in several ways.”

Use medicated products To support skin against inflammation of any kind, you should use medical-grade skin care products and ingredients that are tolerated by the skin and specific growth factors and antioxidants to fight against the inflammation that may be caused in the skin. Use sun-protected serums