What to look out for when buying sanitisers and other hygiene products for your family

When buying skincare and hygiene products for your home and family, it’s important to know that no matter who’s going to be using it, it will be effective and safe.

During the past year we’ve seen an increase in hygiene products on the market.

From your bathroom to your bedroom, these have become essential items in every home.

With this in mind Roy Bossenger, the founder of Body Botanika, created a line of high-quality Germ Defence products to help consumers and businesses with products like hand sanitiser and hygiene hand wash.

Body Botanika has created a line of high-quality germ defence products. Picture: Supplied

Bossenger, is a qualified chemist with over 35 years in the cosmetics and pharmaceuticals Industry.

In developing the Body Botanika brand he wanted to bring his expertise to the forefront.

“We prize ourselves on delivering the highest quality products to our customers with the essence of nature at our core” says Bossenger.

Their products are vegan, paraben free, cruelty free and produced with love in Cape Town.

Body Botanika germ defence products. Picture: Supplied

“When buying products for the family, it’s important to look at the ingredients in products.

“Parabens are known to disrupt hormones over time.

“Other ingredients like artificial dyes, animal derived raw materials and petrochemicals are also a no go.”

“We have just launched a new collection, lemongrass hand and body which has been formulated with lemongrass essential oil and vitamin E which is safe for the entire family to use” says Bossenger.

Lemongrass essential oil and vitamin E which is safe for the entire family to use. Picture: Supplied

We asked the founder for tips on have on how to maintain your skin in winter? Here’s what he had to say.

“As we move into winter, skin tends to become drier so it’s important to ensure you’re staying hydrated.

“Approximately 70% of our bodies are made up of water so staying hydrated daily helps to nourish skin and promote healthy skin shedding.”

1. Make sure you are drinking enough water daily.

2. Use an effective moisturiser for when your skin is in need of an extra boost.

3. Beauty sleep is important in helping your body to repair itself.

The latest Body Botanika range contains a hand sanitiser which was an important element to include when creating the new hand and body collection.

“We know our customers love our hand sanitiser and we wanted to ensure we offered something that would protect our customers when on the go while also providing a lovely fresh natural scent.”

For more information on the brand visit their website: www.bodybotanika.com.