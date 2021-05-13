What type of cleanser is best for your skin?

You can’t talk about a skin routine without mentioning cleansers. It is the first step and most basic part of any beauty routine.

One would think that cleaning your face is a no-brainer. What’s so complicated about soap and water?

Using the wrong type of cleanser for your skin type can actually cause more damage than good.

There are so many different types of cleansers on the market now that it can be rather overwhelming when you get to the beauty shelves not knowing what’s best for you.

A cleanser shouldn’t make your skin feel dry. Picture: Pexels

Here’s a guide to what type of cleanser works best for your skin.

1. Foaming cleansers remain the most popular type of cleanser because people enjoy the feeling of lather. It removes all types of make-up and is great for oily skin.

2. Gel cleansers are best for combination skin or oily skin that is prone to acne. The gel formula is lightweight and easy to use. Because it easily removes light make-up you can skip the make-up remover before cleansing.

3. Lotion cleansers can get some taking used to if you’ve been using foaming cleansers. Some people feel like their skin isn’t “clean enough” after using it because it does leave a thin veil of hydration after rinsing. However it is ideal for very dry skin that needs all the extra hydration.