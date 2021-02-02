Who’s that girl? Rachel Kolisi gets a new look and hubby Siya is loving it
This weekend Rachel Kolisi took to her Instagram page to post two pictures of herself showing a completely different side of her than we’re used to.
If she didn’t post the pictures herself one wouldn’t even know that it is in fact her!
The wife of South African ruby captain Siya Kolisi is almost unrecognisable with her slicked back hair and full face of make-up.
The intense black smoky eyes and bold lip colour is a major contrast to her usual no make-up look we’re so used to.
She captioned this bold image with the an inspirational quote, “The women you’re becoming will cost you, people, relationships, spaces, and material things. Choose her over everything.”
These dramatic portrait shots were captured by Cape Town photographer Warren Naekee and hair and make-up done by Kezia from Blend Make Up And Hair.
Wearing a black high-neck tight top and while striking a power pose, the 30-year-old mom shows us her fierce and sexy side.
The one image is shot against a floral backdrop while the other is profile shot of her against a solid black background.
Needless to say, her followers were blown away by her dramatic transformation.
Even hubby Siya couldn’t contain his excitement and gave the post his stamp of approval when he commented on her post: “Izapha please nono, I wanna show you something.”