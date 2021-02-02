Who’s that girl? Rachel Kolisi gets a new look and hubby Siya is loving it

This weekend Rachel Kolisi took to her Instagram page to post two pictures of herself showing a completely different side of her than we’re used to.

If she didn’t post the pictures herself one wouldn’t even know that it is in fact her!

The wife of South African ruby captain Siya Kolisi is almost unrecognisable with her slicked back hair and full face of make-up.

The intense black smoky eyes and bold lip colour is a major contrast to her usual no make-up look we’re so used to.

She captioned this bold image with the an inspirational quote, “The women you’re becoming will cost you, people, relationships, spaces, and material things. Choose her over everything.”