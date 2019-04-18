Meloly Molale, one of the phenomenal women associated with the Pond's brand. Picture: Supplied.
Would you like your name to feature  alongside the likes of Thembi Seete, Ayanda Thabethe, Melody Molale and Nosipho  Mhlanga? If yes, then POND'S is looking  for you. 

The skincare brand is once again giving a young South African woman the chance to become its face , joining the league of incredible women who currently represent  the various ranges within the POND'S stable.

"As a brand, we see it as an honour and a privilege to once again  make the dreams of one lucky woman come true through our nationwide Faces of  POND'S search. South Africa is so rich with naturally beautiful women, and POND’S  wants to celebrate them," says  says Sphelele Mjadu, Senior PR Lead for Africa, Unilever Beauty and  Personal Care.


The competition, open to all women of South Africa, kicks off on Tuesday and  will end at midnight on 30 June. 

The new Face of POND’S will win prizes to the value of R100 000:
  • Feature in the Face of POND’S Campaign 2019 as the Face of POND’S Lasting Oil Control
  • Be featured on a product sleeve for a year and marketing material with their picture from mid-August 2019
  • Receive a cash prize
  • Exclusivity to POND’S events in 2019
  • A modelling Portfolio
Visit faceofponds.co.za   for more information on how to enter the competition. 