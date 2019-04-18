Would you like your name to feature alongside the likes of Thembi Seete, Ayanda Thabethe, Melody Molale and Nosipho Mhlanga? If yes, then POND'S is looking for you.
The skincare brand is once again giving a young South African woman the chance to become its face , joining the league of incredible women who currently represent the various ranges within the POND'S stable.
"As a brand, we see it as an honour and a privilege to once again make the dreams of one lucky woman come true through our nationwide Faces of POND'S search. South Africa is so rich with naturally beautiful women, and POND’S wants to celebrate them," says says Sphelele Mjadu, Senior PR Lead for Africa, Unilever Beauty and Personal Care.
WE’RE SEARCHING FOR THE NEW FACE OF POND’S FOR 2019! To stand a chance of joining the POND’S family and winning amazing prizes, simply purchase ANY POND’S product and visit link in bio to enter. Entries close on the 30th of June 2019. Ts and Cs apply. #IAMTHEFACEOFPONDS #PONDSSA
The competition, open to all women of South Africa, kicks off on Tuesday and will end at midnight on 30 June.
The new Face of POND’S will win prizes to the value of R100 000:
- Feature in the Face of POND’S Campaign 2019 as the Face of POND’S Lasting Oil Control
- Be featured on a product sleeve for a year and marketing material with their picture from mid-August 2019
- Receive a cash prize
- Exclusivity to POND’S events in 2019
- A modelling Portfolio
Visit faceofponds.co.za for more information on how to enter the competition.