Zodwa Wabantu's petroleum jelly. Picture: Instagram.

Zodwa Wabantu adds petroleum jelly to her cosmetic range, leaving fans very confused

Socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu has added petroleum jelly to her cosmetic range and named it after her. 

Taking to Instagram, the Soweto-born Durbanite shared with her fans the good news that she added a new product under her belt. She wrote: "This is Us my People Zodwa Wabantu. Thank you for the great support in Everything I Do. Let’s welcome our Empire Beauty Collection. I’m Poor Now, Give me 10 years Ungangijahi. England UK Team." 


It's no surprise that Zodwa now has her own petroleum jelly - she used to be a fan of Vaseline after all. 


The proud nudist first got into the beauty industry in 2019 when she launched perfumes Touchable Day and Touchable night. 



