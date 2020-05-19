Zodwa Wabantu adds petroleum jelly to her cosmetic range, leaving fans very confused
Socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu has added petroleum jelly to her cosmetic range and named it after her.
Taking to Instagram, the Soweto-born Durbanite shared with her fans the good news that she added a new product under her belt. She wrote: "This is Us my People Zodwa Wabantu. Thank you for the great support in Everything I Do. Let’s welcome our Empire Beauty Collection. I’m Poor Now, Give me 10 years Ungangijahi. England UK Team."
It's no surprise that Zodwa now has her own petroleum jelly - she used to be a fan of Vaseline after all.
As much as her fans are happy for her, some are worried she might get "sued" since the packaging looks similar to Vaseline's.
The proud nudist first got into the beauty industry in 2019 when she launched perfumes Touchable Day and Touchable night.
Touchable night perfume by Zodwa Wabantu
Touchable Day Perfum by Zodwa Wabantu
