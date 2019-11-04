



On December 4, the Touchable Day, and Touchable Night (Zodwa's fragrances) will be unveiled and we can't wait to try it on.





Zodwa will do a formal white carpet walk on the day of the launch, and guests will be given an opportunity to test the fragrances. The fragrances will be sold online on Zodwa Wabantu's website which is set to launch soon.





In other news, Zodwa is also working on her clothing line. The Zodwa Wabantu range is a collection of T-shirts, hoodies and caps. It has a logo written "Zodwa Wabantu where the "o" is made of Zodwa's face with her signature hairstyle of ma-hawk cornrows.





The reality TV star took to Instagram to share the news with her fans that she will sell proper merchandise. She also stated that they mustn't copy her idea because it's not the final product, yet.