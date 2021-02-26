Zoom boom prompts spike in aesthetic procedures

Video conferencing has become a regular thing for many people. Seemingly everyone knows about Zoom now. People are using the service to keep up with friends, parents and co-workers. Many find themselves staring at their computer screens, and the more they do, the more they notice the asymmetries, otherwise known as “the Zoom-face”. According to Dr Elfrieda Fourie, Aesthetics Medical Doctor at Anti-Aging Art, this has resulted in an unprecedented boom in certain aesthetic procedures. “And why not?” says Fourie. “If a non-invasive procedure can improve one’s confidence, dissolve insecurity or relieve anxiety, then now’s the perfect time to do it. It’s empowering and the ultimate pick-me-up in these unsettling times.” Dr. Fourie notes that almost everyone has some degree of asymmetry on their face, but now it’s more pronounced and accentuated because we are constantly studying and analysing our faces during virtual meetings.

“Imperfections are exaggerated, in high definition, and we are fixating on those sags and bags for a disproportionate amount of time,” says Fourie.

While there has been an increase in aesthetic procedures across the board, the eye and forehead areas have received the most attention.

“Our eyes and forehead areas are working overtime. When we’re at home, we’re squinting at the computer screen. When we’re out, the rest of our face is covered by a mask, and frown lines and crow’s feet are on full display,” says Fourie.

She has also noticed a rise in the temporomandibular joint-related headaches caused by jaw tension, clenching, and teeth grinding. This is undoubtedly linked to the increase in stress and anxiety that many are riddled with.

“Injectables can assist with breaking the cycle of biofeedback and provide immediate relief,” says Fourie.

While aesthetic procedures can provide some impressive results, Dr. Fourie gives us some tips on how to look good on Zoom, without a treatment: