Zozibini Tunzi doesn’t mince her words after video of woman wearing panties as mask goes viral

Since the start of the national lockdown, we’ve seen many videos going viral, from people refusing to wear their masks to conspiracy theorists blaming the government for the pandemic. But this latest viral video takes the cake. The video was shared by Twitter user @YB_JLN a few days ago, and although it’s not certain if he took the video, within a few hours of going live, it went viral. Recorded in the checkout line at a grocery store, it shows an unnamed woman being asked to wear her mask, something she neglected to do while shopping.

Instead of excusing herself and leaving the shop, she does the unthinkable – pulls off her underwear and wears it as a mask.

The video elicited all sorts of comments and responses, but Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi shared her disgust.

The GBV activist responded: “What is it? Is it entitlement? That you've never been told in your life that you MUST do something or you MUST abide.

“All of a sudden you must deal with not getting special treatment. Is it that? How embarrassing. Just put your masks on or stay home. Geez!”

Fans shared her sentiment, with some even finding fault with the person taking the video and the woman standing behind her encouraging her behaviour.

Not wearing a mask in public after a law-enforcement warning, is a criminal offence in South Africa and carries a R1 500 penalty.