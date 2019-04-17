Model Hailey Baldwin, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, explains how she gets her glowy look. (Nina Westervelt/The New York Times)

It finally makes sense why scruffy Justin Bieber filmed a beauty video last year; otherwise, one wouldn’t have thought he knew what face wash was. In the video the Bieber also plugged one of Hollywood's most famous skin doctors.

Now his wife, Hailey Baldwin, has filed to trademark Bieber Beauty, announcing the intention to launch what is sure to be beauty and cosmetics empire.

TMZ and later Fox reported that the 22-year-old filed paperwork on Monday. Neither have made a public statement on the matter by the time of print.

But it suddenly all makes sense.

The popstar and model, despite their fashion sense, have youth, striking good looks and millions of followers on their side.

What they come up with will be interesting.

The carefree celeb couple who have admitted to minimal skincare in the past have trademarked a beauty company in their name.

They told Marie Claire earlier the year that they share the same shampoo and one wonders if a high profile unisex skincare line is in store for gender fluid millennials.

With Bieber having recently reiterated his battle with mental health and Hailey managing the fine print, we’re inclined to believe the savvy model, whose worked for Tommy Hilfiger and Guess, is driving the project.

In an interview with The New York Times last year she said she knew she should wash her face in the morning, but usually did.

She plugged numerous brands though. Among them Dr. Barbara Sturm skin-care products. (Sturm took her blood and then made custom moisturiser and serums, which give her a glow.)

She also mentioned Jen Atkin hair products; Shiseido Benefiance masks for my eyes; Dr. Christie Kidd Facial Cleanser.

The Mrs likes Tom Ford lippy in nude colours; Charlotte Tilbury lip liners called Lip Cheat; Fleur Narcotique by Ex Nihilo as a fragrance.

To me it smells like Cha - ching for the millennial power couple.



