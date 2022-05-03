Dove Cameron’s Met Gala dress took 600 hours to make

Singer and actress Dove Cameron turned heads on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum or Art in New York City on Monday evening thanks to her dress, a unique white Iris van Herpen creation, which was inspired by cosmic structures of spiral nebulas and was made from recycled mylar. The 26-year-old star loved the way the gown – which incorporated a high neck, structured tassels, boning, and cut-out detailing and was reinforced by a delicate laser-cut metal structure – fitted the Gilded Glamour dress code and allowed her to show a lot of skin.

She said: "Just as much as there is of dress, you are also seeing of me. It’s a lot of body.” “It plays into the theme of ‘Gilded Age’ in the way that it’s incredibly structured, all about shape, but it’s also honouring Iris’s unique vision.” “The Descendants” star had been a big fan of the designer for some time, and recalled sending an image of Van Herpen’s creation for Grimes at last year's Met Gala to her publicist.

She wrote: “How does Iris create like this? It’s so otherworldly. It’s so alien.” In recent years, Cameron has shifted her career closer to music, dramatically changed her hair, and come out as queer, and she explained they were all inflection points symbolised in her gown. Dove Cameron arrives at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday. The theme for 2022 was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly She told the “New York Times”: “At this moment in time for me, with my music and with this rebirth I’ve been having, Iris, as a creative, and I are very matched.

“I’ve been able to live my life a little more out loud. “I’ve shed some of my fear, and I’ve kind of created my own little world for myself as a human and as an artist. “This dress represents that. It’s not hiding anything, it’s very bold, it’s very transformative.”

