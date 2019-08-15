Fashion Without Borders returns to South Africa in September. Picture: Supplied

Fashion Without Borders, a lifestyle event that includes fashion pop-up stalls and industry-related workshops is coming back to South Africa for its fifth installation and will be hosted over a two-day period from Friday, September 6, 2019 to Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Park Inn Hotel, in Sandton.



Themed My Africa, this year’s event will be a blend of new talent, emerging and established names, with the likes of an 11-year-old fashion designer; Ethan Mokhele (South Africa), Kele Foko (South Africa), Nivaldo Thierry (Mozambique) and Kofi Asante (Ghana), Kaelo Godirwang (Botswana), Iman Mtshali (South Africa), Aline (DRC), Aman Chamane (South Africa), Anslem Agwoko (Nigeria), Sane Ratlhogo (South Africa), Tumane Thabane (Lesotho), Bismark Nimoh Poku (Ghana), Cathy Mbemba (DRC), Maatla Matlhabe (Botswana), Izak JD and Claudine Uys (South Africa) set to showcase their talent.





Fashion Without Boarders started in Gauteng and now travels across the continent, showcasing and uplifting Africa’s young and emerging fashion designers and new models from disadvantaged backgrounds.





“Part of our aim is to enable the 20 fashion designers and 40 models to take centre stage and subsequently showcase their interpretation of fashion design on the African continent, in an effort to raise awareness about local fashion consumption,” says Serge Kabisoso, creative director and show producer.





“This event will highlight how current fashion trends are predicted by moods, behaviour and buying habits of a consumer at a particular time.”





Tickets range from R250 general access and R500 for VIP access via Webtickets and Pick n’ Pay stores, nationwide.



