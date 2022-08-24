11-year-old South African model to step onto the runway at New York Fashion Week

Supermodel, Kate Moss, was discovered at the age of 14 but only made her runway debut when she was 17 years old. So when 11-year-old South African model, Gizelle, was chosen to walk New York Fashion Week, one can only imagine her excitement.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I am very honoured to be invited to New York Fashion Week,” she exclaims. “It’s always been a dream of mine but I never thought it would happen this soon.” The Mossel Bay-based and Centurion-born starlet has just returned from a trip to the States, where she took part in the International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA), the largest talent convention in the world. It is here that she was scouted and invited to walk the runway for renowned designer Amelia Tuu at New York Fashion Week on September 11.

Gizelle. Picture: Danzfuss Photography Related Video:

Story continues below Advertisement

She says, “IMTA was a very exciting experience for me and the fashion show was one of my favourite moments.” Gizelle’s professional career kicked off when she was scouted by Elsubie Verlinden at the International Arts Talent Showcase in 2021. She was immediately signed to 33 and Me Talent Agency and secured two international features for PEPCO (an internationally renowned brand), landing roles in both their television commercial and international stills.

Story continues below Advertisement

Poised with confidence, she adds, “I am not nervous. Runway is my strongest talent, and I feel at home when I’m on stage. Runway is where I belong and I love showing off the different outfits.” Read the latest issue of IOL Fashion digital magazine here.