4 of Basetsana Kumalo's greatest moments as we celebrate her birthday

To celebrate this living icon, we take a look at her remarkable moments.





Crowned Miss Africa





In 1994 when she was just 16 years, Kumalo was crowned as Miss South Africa. Previously in 1990, she had been crowned Miss Soweto. Kumalo's Miss SA crowing is memorable as it coincided with the first democratic elections.









Media mogul





She is the owner of Tswelopele Productions, a company she co-founded with Patience Stevens. Kumalo and Stevens became business partners after they worked together on Top Billing, where Kumalo was a presenter and Stevens the producer.





In 1999 Tswelopele Productions merged with Union Alliance Media (UIM) and listed on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange (JSE). This made Kumalo one of the youngest black women directors in the country’s entertainment industry. Tswelopele produces shows like Our Perfect Wedding.









She is an author





In October last year, Kumalo published her first book titled 'Bassie: my Journey of Hope'. In the book, Kumalo talks about her life journey, including her relationships with mentors like Nelson Mandela. She also shares the secrets of her success and all the lessons she’s learnt along the way.









Fashionista of note





She is the girl that she thinks she is because boy, she can definitely dress and knows how to show up for the occasion. Of recent, she attended Somizi's white wedding where she pulled out all the guns and wore her Miss SA crown, what a moment it was.