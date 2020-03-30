LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Basetsana Kumalo. Picture: Instagram.

4 of Basetsana Kumalo's greatest moments as we celebrate her birthday

38m ago

On Sunday Basetsana Kumalo celebrated her birthday. The Soweto-born star, who couldn't throw a huge party due to the coronavirus pandemic, had a party at her home where she sang for herself. 

For her 46th birthday, Kumalo had a beautiful cake with rose petals that was made by Blaquepetals. 

Indeed happy birthday to me.what a glorious day it was!! Thank you hun @annmalinga of @blaquepetals for the most glorious arrangements, you just get me and go beyond the call of duty. I love your calmness in the midst of the storm. Thank you also for my b-day gift from your luxury langerie collection. Love my gowns (yes plural) and it was so divinely decadent to wear one of them this morning. Wearing it as I sashayed into 46 felt totally lux. 🌺🌸💐🌷🌻🌹. . Where do I begin to say THANK YOU @chefzondiofficial you have never disappointed me, even with my last minute.com request. You have always delivered. I absolutely love my cake. You even knew what flowers I would like without even asking me. Ngiyabonga Bhut’ wami! 🧁🎂🍰 #BassieTurns46

To celebrate this living icon, we take a look at her  remarkable moments.

Crowned Miss Africa

In 1994 when she was just 16 years, Kumalo was crowned as Miss South Africa. Previously in 1990, she had been crowned Miss Soweto. Kumalo's Miss SA crowing is memorable as it  coincided with the first democratic elections. 

You literally held me by the hand as a 20 year old and guided me, you believed in me from the very first day you met me, you saw in me what I didn’t know I had, you stood by me, you propelled me to dare to dream, you mentored me, you celebrate each of my milestones, the love you continue to show me is such a beautiful blessing. My heart holds you with deep love and much gratitude. You are one amazing and fine lady. Truly glad that our paths crossed in this lifetime. Happiest of birthdays Ma, may the good Lord remember you by name, may goodness and mercy follow you all the days of your life. Thank you for everything you have done for me and my family @doreenemorris.I love you to the moon and back and twice over Dora. ♥️♥️♥️

Media mogul

She is the owner of  Tswelopele Productions, a company she co-founded with  Patience Stevens. Kumalo and Stevens became business partners after they worked together on Top Billing, where Kumalo was a presenter and Stevens the producer. 

In 1999 Tswelopele Productions merged with Union Alliance Media (UIM) and listed on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange (JSE). This made Kumalo one of the youngest black women directors in the country’s entertainment industry. Tswelopele produces shows like Our Perfect Wedding. 


She is an author

In October last year, Kumalo published her first book titled 'Bassie: my Journey of Hope'. In the book, Kumalo talks about  her life journey, including her relationships with mentors like Nelson Mandela. She also shares the secrets of her success and all the lessons she’s learnt along the way.


Fashionista of note 

She is the girl that she thinks she is because boy, she can definitely dress and knows how to show up for the occasion. Of recent, she attended Somizi's white wedding where she pulled out all the guns and wore her Miss SA crown, what a moment it was. 

