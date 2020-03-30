4 of Basetsana Kumalo's greatest moments as we celebrate her birthday
Indeed happy birthday to me.what a glorious day it was!! Thank you hun @annmalinga of @blaquepetals for the most glorious arrangements, you just get me and go beyond the call of duty. I love your calmness in the midst of the storm. Thank you also for my b-day gift from your luxury langerie collection. Love my gowns (yes plural) and it was so divinely decadent to wear one of them this morning. Wearing it as I sashayed into 46 felt totally lux. 🌺🌸💐🌷🌻🌹. . Where do I begin to say THANK YOU @chefzondiofficial you have never disappointed me, even with my last minute.com request. You have always delivered. I absolutely love my cake. You even knew what flowers I would like without even asking me. Ngiyabonga Bhut’ wami! 🧁🎂🍰 #BassieTurns46
You literally held me by the hand as a 20 year old and guided me, you believed in me from the very first day you met me, you saw in me what I didn’t know I had, you stood by me, you propelled me to dare to dream, you mentored me, you celebrate each of my milestones, the love you continue to show me is such a beautiful blessing. My heart holds you with deep love and much gratitude. You are one amazing and fine lady. Truly glad that our paths crossed in this lifetime. Happiest of birthdays Ma, may the good Lord remember you by name, may goodness and mercy follow you all the days of your life. Thank you for everything you have done for me and my family @doreenemorris.I love you to the moon and back and twice over Dora. ♥️♥️♥️
Don't miss Our Perfect Wedding tonight at 7pm on @mzansimagic on channel 161. #OPW
Most excited to be going home tomorrow to Botswana, my father’s country of birth, where my lineage comes from for the launch and book signing of Bassie #MyJourneyOfHope. Gaborone I can’t wait!!!💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 @bassiesbook #avani_gaborone
Let’s just #Throwback to the wedding of the year #somhalewhitewedding congratulations Bazala @somizi and @mohale_77 on your exquisite wedding day. Wishing you a beautiful and happy union. Thank you for allowing us to dress up and be gorgeous “dress like it’s your wedding day.” Love you both. ♥️♥️ #ThrowbackThursday 📸 @kandeemedia 👗 @rubiconclothing 💄 @makeupbymasabu Hair @adehairofficial
