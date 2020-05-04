5 celebs who had the best Met Gala looks in the past decade
It’s the first Monday in May, which ordinarily would mean the most important evening for the fashion industry - the Met Gala.
However, due to Covid-19 that has hit the globe and all events put on hold, we are sad to report that the Met Gala is not happening this year.
The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City where guests dress to kill in response to the theme.
This year's theme was “About Time: Fashion and Duration”.
This year is the 150th anniversary of New York’s storied Metropolitan Museum of Art.
However, E! will not leave you empty-handed.
Instead, they will broadcast “The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments” on Tuesday night, May 6 where Zanna Roberts Rassi and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski will be counting down the top 10 best arrivals of all time on-air and on Twitter.
We have also joined in by compiling a list of five celebrities who had the best Met Gala looks in the past decade.
Cardi B
Cardi B only started attending The Met Gala about two years ago but she’s already ranked one of the best dressed. At last year’s Met Gala which was themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Cardi walked the red carpet in a red custom-made Thom Browne gown that was decorated with 30 000 burned and dyed coque feathers. According to Pop Culture, the gown took 35 people and more than 2 000 hours to create.
Cardi B in a Thom Browne gown.
Rihanna
Although she sometimes missed it, Rihanna always kills it at The Met Gala. In 2015 when the theme was "China: Through the Looking Glass," the businesswoman rocked an omellette looking-like dress that was designed by Guo Pei. The haute couture gown with a heavy (and very long) embroidered train made her stand out.
Rihanna looking like an edible pizza.
Billy Porter
Never shall we forget Billy Porter’s iconic entrance at The Met Gala 2019 where he was carried by a team of six bare-chested men in gold pants and matching face-masks. The “Pose” star was also dripping in gold, wearing a costume with golden wings that made him look more like Isis, the Ancient Egyptian goddess.
Billy Porter dazzling in gold.
Zendaya
It still feels like yesterday when Zendaya was the most talked about person at The Met Gala 2017. Under the theme “Comme des Garçons’s Rei Kawakubo,” the actress wore a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress but it was her hair that stole the show. She just let her red afro loose and styled it into a simple fringe.
The forever stylish Zandaya.
Zoe Saldana
The Met Gala 2016 belonged to Zoe Saldana. Under the theme “Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” the actress flocked in a Dolce & Gabbana peacock dress with a long train that made her grab all the attention.
The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments” will broadcast on Tuesday 5 May at 8pm only on E!