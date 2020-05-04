5 celebs who had the best Met Gala looks in the past decade

It’s the first Monday in May, which ordinarily would mean the most important evening for the fashion industry - the Met Gala.

However, due to Covid-19 that has hit the globe and all events put on hold, we are sad to report that the Met Gala is not happening this year.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City where guests dress to kill in response to the theme.

This year's theme was “About Time: Fashion and Duration”.

This year is the 150th anniversary of New York’s storied Metropolitan Museum of Art.

However, E! will not leave you empty-handed.

Instead, they will broadcast “The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments” on Tuesday night, May 6 where Zanna Roberts Rassi and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski will be counting down the top 10 best arrivals of all time on-air and on Twitter.

We have also joined in by compiling a list of five celebrities who had the best Met Gala looks in the past decade.

Cardi B

Cardi B only started attending The Met Gala about two years ago but she’s already ranked one of the best dressed. At last year’s Met Gala which was themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Cardi walked the red carpet in a red custom-made Thom Browne gown that was decorated with 30 000 burned and dyed coque feathers. According to Pop Culture, the gown took 35 people and more than 2 000 hours to create.