Sun's out. Bums out! Summertime madness is upon us and all sunseekers are flocking to beaches to cool down, catch a tan or simply hang out with friends.

Whether you're splish-splashing in the cool waters at Clifton beach or enjoying a sunset picnic at Umhlanga, a fab bikini is a must-have.

Gone are the days when your swimwear options were limited to a string bikini or one-piece.

We love a comfy one-piece but a bikini gives you the option of mixing things up. Swopping bottoms and tops, colours and designs.

When it comes to designs, there are so many options now that it's hard to leave a store with just one.

We shopped around for fun and funky bikinis and these are our favourite five:

Rust red polka dot Boracay bikini top from Witchery, R599

Witchery

Teal crossover ringlet ribbed bikini top from Woolworths, R299

Woolworths

Black one-shoulder Zanzibar bikini top from Witchery, R 599.00

Witchery

Coral macrame cropped halterneck bikini top from Woolworths, R329

Woolworths

Tropical print Haiti bikini bottom from Witchery, R549

Witchery











