It’s almost holiday season and travel schedules are planned, so why not travel in style with these luxurious accessories.

Smartphone

Invest in a smartphone with a good camera to capture the memories.

Bikini

Even if you’re travelling to a desert, pack bikinis just in case. You have to take at least two to three bikini sets just to be on the safe side. And if you’re going to the beach, pack a bikini for each day.

Stylish swimwear. Picture: Supplied.

Handbags

Make sure to include at least two handbags that will match your outfits.

Inga Atelier leather bag. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Neck support pillow

Get yourself a neck support pillow and stay at relaxed until the end of your journey.

Make-up bag

It’s better to forget a toothbrush than a makeup kit (you can always buy another toothbrush at a fuel station but it’s going to cost you a fortune to get new beauty products). A makeup bag should be on top of your packing list, never forget that.