5 must-have fashion stockings to add to your style arsenal





Stockings aren't just an accessory that adds flair to your outfit, they have the power to slim your waist, elongate your legs and most importantly add warmth and texture.



To make sure you're warm and stylish this winter, here are the five must have fashion stockings.

The transparent polka dots stocking is one of most popular fashion statement of AW20. Pair them with your favourite heels and little black dress or mini skirt to stand out from the crowd. Sheer black stockings with allover black polka dot patterns, sophisticated matt. Perfect your layered look with classic, semi opaque tights. The discreet ribbed detail adds an interesting edge to your outfit, while the black matt opaque patterns ensure a flattering silhouette. These are perfect for both elegant evening outfits and casual everyday looks. Fine Rib stockings in semi-opaque. Fishnets will never go out of style and will always give your legs that look of chic elegance. Mock Fishnets are designed with diamond patterns and offer your legs complete coverage. Mock Fishnet black tights with allover patterns. For a more feminine touch let your lace tights steal the show by keeping your ensembles simple yet sleek. Complete the look with a pair of black heels or boots. Fan lace semi-opaque black tights with allover pattern. Look effortlessly elegant in the popular transparent pantyhose with a single back seam. Pair with a slip dress or pencil skirt and finish off with your favorite heels or boots.

Transparent backseam stockings.

Pictures: Supplied. Source: Falke.

Winter is here and while you're still struggling with how to layer up, worry not because stockings are the answer to your woes.