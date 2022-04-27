5 South African legendary designers to celebrate this Freedom Month

South Africa is celebrating 28 years of Democracy this Freedom Day (April 27). It is a the day when all South Africans were of voting age allowed to participate in democratic elections for the first time in 1994.

Before that, black people were not allowed to vote. South Africa was ruled by an apartheid government, causing segregation between white and black people. To commemorate this day, we take a look at South African legendary designers who have been consistent in the business of fashion. Gavin Rajah

The Cape Town-based designer is famous for hand-crafted garments made with the finest fabrics and craftsmanship. Over the years, he has expanded his brand to home-ware, home fragrances and interior designs. To give back to the community, Rajah partnered with Pick n Pay Clothing to mentor upcoming designers and helped them design commercial collections. The Gavin Rajah Resort Collection. Picture: Supplied. Amanda Laird Cherry The multi-award-winning designer has been in the business of fashion for over 20 years. With a focus on telling the stories behind clothing and culture, the brand’s style language combines the South African lifestyle with Asian influences.

ALC Woman. Picture: Roger Jardine Photography. Stoned Cherrie Founded by Nkhensani Nkosi, the story of Stoned Cherrie began in 2000 with timeless innovations. The brand prides itself on developing a range of locally woven upholstery fabrics and bespoke couture services. Clive Rundle

He started his career in 1983 and showcased his first collection at the Collections Printemps-Été 1989 at the Cour Vitrée, Paris. He has presented in many international fashion shows, including Global Fashion Capitals at the Museum at FIT in New York in 2015. He presented a two-week design module, The Potential of a Slash, at the Fashion Design Department of Shih Chien University in Taiwan and participated at the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Design Exhibition held at Buckingham Palace. David Tlale The Vosloorus-born designer launched his label in 2003 after winning the Elle New Talent at SA Fashion Week. He has showcased in New York, Paris and London. He is known for garments that embody beauty, craftsmanship, luxury fabrics, and prints designed to evoke and translate the evolution of the African heritage. Tlale also had a fashion mentorship programme, The Intern by David Tlale, where he gave young designers a platform to showcase their talents.

