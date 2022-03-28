5 takeaways from The Bridgerton Affair: Who understood the assignment and who bombed

Netflix celebrated the return of “Bridgerton” for a highly anticipated second season at a star-studded event at the Inanda Club, Sandton.
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi played the role of Her Majesty Queen Charlotte as the host of the event.
The theme was Bridgerton Royalty: Regency, with an African Flair and there were high hopes from the guests. Royal fashion was expected to fill the red carpet. Most people didn't quite get the theme, however, but others tried. Here's what we learnt.
Little research
There was little research done in terms of interpreting the theme. People just went with what they thought could work.
“Bridgerton” is set in 1813, a period of style and elegance. During those days, young women wore long skirts and put their hair up. People like Linda Mtoba, who wore a mini-dress, were not thinking 19th century.
Mbali Mavimbela was completely off the theme.
The blue dress that she wore before the event was way better than what she wore to the main event.
Rushed designs
We love David Tlale, he’s one of the most talented designers we have in the country. For a man of his calibre, he was supposed to know the ropes.
All eyes were on his muse, Tunzi, but the pink dress she changed into looked rushed. He should’ve gone for a different design on the second look since Tunzi had already worn the Rockingham Mantua for the grand entrance in a horse carriage.
The gents did it better
The hair and the make-up were on point for most ladies. They also wore beautiful dresses, but the gents did it better. The likes of fashion designer Ephraim Molingoana of Ephymol, stylist Phupho Gumede and musician Bo Maq understood the assignment.
Can’t say the same about Kwenzo Ngcobo, who plays the role of Qhawe on Showmax’s “The Wife”. Wearing pants, a golf T-shirt and throwing in umqhele (a Zulu headband) like some parsley is not fashion. He should’ve done better.
Nigeria understood the assignment
When it comes to fashion and make-up, Nigerian celebrities don’t compromise. Gert was in his element when he designed Toke Makinwa’s dress. The colours, the material and the fit were all giving.
Rahama Sadau ate the Lady Rah look and left no crumbs.
All thanks to her stylist, Zuleihat ‘Zuzu Mamman. Kate Henshaw was inspired by Lady Danbury, and she served as expected.
Get a stylist
Celebrities need to invest in stylists. For big events like these, one has to put on a show. “Bridgerton” is a global series, the whole world was watching. The least you can do is get someone who understands fashion to dress you so that you both can shine.
Nonetheless, most people looked good and seemed to have had a great time. We hope this was a learning experience for guests to stick to the theme and do thorough research before the event.