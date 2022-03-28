5 takeaways from The Bridgerton Affair: Who understood the assignment and who bombed

Netflix celebrated the return of “Bridgerton” for a highly anticipated second season at a star-studded event at the Inanda Club, Sandton. Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi played the role of Her Majesty Queen Charlotte as the host of the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) The theme was Bridgerton Royalty: Regency, with an African Flair and there were high hopes from the guests. Royal fashion was expected to fill the red carpet. Most people didn't quite get the theme, however, but others tried. Here's what we learnt. Little research There was little research done in terms of interpreting the theme. People just went with what they thought could work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MBALENHLE (@mbalenhle__m) Rushed designs We love David Tlale, he’s one of the most talented designers we have in the country. For a man of his calibre, he was supposed to know the ropes. All eyes were on his muse, Tunzi, but the pink dress she changed into looked rushed. He should’ve gone for a different design on the second look since Tunzi had already worn the Rockingham Mantua for the grand entrance in a horse carriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) The gents did it better The hair and the make-up were on point for most ladies. They also wore beautiful dresses, but the gents did it better. The likes of fashion designer Ephraim Molingoana of Ephymol, stylist Phupho Gumede and musician Bo Maq understood the assignment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phupho Gumede Kardashian (@phuphogumedek) Can’t say the same about Kwenzo Ngcobo, who plays the role of Qhawe on Showmax’s “The Wife”. Wearing pants, a golf T-shirt and throwing in umqhele (a Zulu headband) like some parsley is not fashion. He should’ve done better.

Nigeria understood the assignment When it comes to fashion and make-up, Nigerian celebrities don’t compromise. Gert was in his element when he designed Toke Makinwa’s dress. The colours, the material and the fit were all giving.