5 things we couldn't ignore about the Tokyo Olympics this far

The Olympics are currently under way in Tokyo, and although they started about five days ago, a lot has happened. While watching from their homes, people respond differently to all the games. The funny moments

As much as the Olympics are about athletes competing in various sports, they also provide a bit of humour. So far, the divers seem to be the funniest, with their facial expressions. When doing back flips in the air, they make these funny faces that are so hard to ignore. the divers always look so funny in slow motion#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Diving pic.twitter.com/QS8BWqIuIK — Cleo 💖 | 🇮🇹🇱🇹🇺🇦 (@cleoblovesesc) July 26, 2021 The spectators Some kids have given cartoons a break to focus on watching the Olympics. As such, they have been mimicking their favourite athletes, like the Indian Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who inspired a toddler girl.

In a video posted on Twitter by Sathish Sivalingam weightlifter, the little girl looked up to Mirabai Chanu and lifted her little weight just like Mirabai Chanu did. Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration pic.twitter.com/GKZjQLHhtQ — sathish sivalingam weightlifter (@imsathisholy) July 26, 2021 The rules The Olympics have been strict when it comes to rules. They said that no athlete is allowed to have sex during the tournaments, but still went ahead and provided each with at least 14 condoms. That’s like offering someone an ashtray on a plane.

The record breakers It wouldn’t be the Olympics without any record breakers. South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker set a new Olympic record in the heat for the women's 100m breaststroke by finishing first at 1 minute and 4.82 seconds. The fashion

Although famous brands like Nike, Puma, Adidas and Under Armour created beautiful gear for the athletes, it was the opening ceremony team’ apparel that stood out the most. At the Olympic Games opening ceremony at the National Stadium on Friday, July 23, the Kenya team looked stunning in Masai-inspired apparel. The designer, Wanja Ngare, described the apparel as "a global print on a global platform with a global winner." View this post on Instagram A post shared by African Coffee Club (@africancoffeeclub)