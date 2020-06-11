5 ways to get the best use from your face mask

Leaving home without a mask is like leaving without your keys, wallet or cellphone. These days your mask should in fact be the first thing you grab when heading out the door. Wearing a mask has become mandatory when you’re out in public. Whether you're at work or out shopping, wearing a mask has become second nature. But wearing them isn't the most pleasant thing, especially over long periods of time. Besides the discomfort of having something on your face, the fact that you’re breathing your one is kinda nasty. While we all try to adapt to this new normal, Orbit Gum offers some practical tips to wearing your mask as comfortably as possible: Masks should fit snug Masks should fit snugly above the nose and below the chin, but not so tight that it becomes restrictive, uncomfortable or painful. The snug fit helps prevent any respiratory droplets from entering or escaping. If it’s too tight, it will restrict breathing and cause general discomfort.

When trying out a new mask, wear it around the house first to make sure it fits well and adjust as needed. This will prevent needing to fiddle with the mask too much when out in public.

Your mask shouldn't be too tight. Picture: Janie B Clothing

Go for 100% cotton masks

Your mask should be made from breathable fabrics, so try to go for 100% cotton varieties as cotton materials provide better ventilation and trap less moisture that builds up through breathing and sweating. Avoid any water-resistant materials as they trap moisture, causing the opposite effect.

Have more than one option

Masks can make you sweat and block sufficient air circulation, which contributes to moisture build-up. Damp or wet masks are not only unpleasant but essentially useless and should be changed immediately. Masks must be washed after every use, so have multiple masks to wear on rotation while you wash and dry the rest. Also, keep an extra mask with you whenever you’re out and about.

You may have to change your skin routine

If you suffer from dry skin, wearing a good moisturiser before putting on a mask will help prevent skin irritation. Also, avoid using liquid foundation while wearing a mask as it can clog pores and cause potential skin break-outs. Foundation can also rub off the mask and prevent proper air filtration, making it harder to breathe. If you have sensitive skin that’s prone to irritation, make sure to wash your face before and after wearing a mask.

Managing the fog

Another common complaint to wearing masks is how it fogs up glasses, which is inconvenient, annoying and even dangerous, especially when driving or operating heavy machinery. There are things you can do to manage the fog, starting with a mask that fits securely over the nose while being looser at the bottom. This will help prevent warm air from escaping up to your glasses.

Another common hack is to wash your lenses with soapy water or shaving cream before allowing to air dry or gently wiping them with a soft cloth. Soap leaves behind a thin film that acts as a fog barrier.