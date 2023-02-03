5 ways to wear the February gemstone, amethyst

By N Lothungbeni Humtsoe The February birthstone, amethyst, is a magnificent blend of violet and red that can be found all over the world, says the American Gems Society.

Story continues below Advertisement

The powerful stone is considered to have the power to connect the physical and spiritual realms. It is associated with the Third Eye chakra, which is in the centre of the forehead and is thought to be the source of intuition, perception and awareness. Milind Mathur, the creative director and a partner at Kohinoor Jewellers Agra, and Rohan Sharma, the managing director of RK Jewellers South Extension 2, explain the benefits of amethyst and the ways February babies, or anyone wishing to improve their sixth sense, can get the most from the precious stone.

Benefits – The gemstone is used to enhance meditation experience and boost mental openness. While you meditate, use the energy of a little crystal in your hand or keep an amethyst nearby. – A bath is one of the finest place to soak up amethyst's therapeutic energies. It is thought to boost the advantages of a relaxing bath since it promotes purification and healing throughout the body and mind. Amethyst can be placed in or on the side of your bath tub.

Story continues below Advertisement

– Many claims exist that amethyst aids in focusing, gaining clarity, and accessing one's creative side. It was frequently worn by poets, writers and painters since it is also believed to stimulate the imagination.

Story continues below Advertisement

To increase productivity and concentration, try having a piece of amethyst close by while working on creative projects or placing an amethyst cluster on your desk at work. – It is well known for offering solace and tranquillity during trying times. This stone is a lovely present for someone who could be mourning the loss of a loved one as it might aid in calming intense feelings of melancholy. – Amethyst is known as a natural tranquilliser. To help you feel grounded and elevated, keep the gemstone close when you feel overwhelmed, nervous or anxious. With a macrame crystal necklace, we adore wearing amethyst close to our hearts.