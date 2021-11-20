6 gemstones types confidently expected to rise in value

In earlier times gemstones, along with gold and silver, were used as a form of money because of their universal value; today, they are purchased due to their Vedic properties, as well as to secure personal savings from the fluctuating value of money. The vast gemstone market can be confusing, but with the right knowledge some of these gemstones can be good investments too, other than their gorgeous look of course!

Diamonds are the first choice of all investors worldwide when it comes to the most popular gemstone. Rubies and emeralds are some other renowned names in the world of gemstones; these are collectors' favourites as well, mainly due to their solid returns. However, there are other amazing and newer gemstones like tourmaline and tanzanite that have been performing even better when it comes to investments, but are still not known to all. Pawan Gupta, Director, P.P. Jewellers by Pawan Gupta and Rohan Sharma, managing director, RK Jewellers, share a list of the top six gemstones that are expected to rise in value: Pink Diamonds

A Christie's staff member holds a 18.96-carat Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond during a preview in Geneva during November, 2018. | DENIS BALIBOUSE Reuters File The pink diamond is basically a type of natural diamond which is known to be very exclusive. Pink diamonds are trending among celebrities these days. These diamonds, due to their rareness, beauty and value, give a special sense of beauty, romance and luxury. As a matter of fact, according to the Argyle Diamond Mine, a pink diamond can cost not 2 or 3 times, but as much as 20 times the price of a similar white diamond! According to British news service The Telegraph, pink diamonds were the number one investment opportunity for the year 2020. In the past 10 years, prices have seen a steady rise, and as per the experts, it will only continue to rise. Pink diamonds have also been considered one of the world's safest investments by analysts at The Telegraph, since 2014. Ruby

Ruby or Manik is a natural gemstone that has a deep pink or blood-red colour in appearance. It is known as a precious gemstone from the Corundum family. Coloured rubies are also considered to be a safe choice in gemstone investments. As a matter of fact, from the collector's point of view, coloured rubies hold their value and market demand better than diamonds, especially the rare-coloured rubies. Tourmaline: Rubellites, Bicolour, Indicolite and Paraibas A employee poses with a pear-shaped diamond and tourmaline poppy brooch from the Lily Safra collection during an auction preview at Christie's in Geneva during May 2012. The brooch was expected to sell for between CHF 460,000 and 650,000 (US$ 500,000-700,000) on auction during 2012. | VALENTIN FLAURAUD Reuters Tourmaline is a natural, semi-precious and colourful gemstone that belongs to the Cyclosilicates mineral group. This gemstone is found in many verities in terms of colour, ranging from black, brown, red, pink, purple, yellow to green, colourless and even bi-colour.

Green Tourmaline: Green Tourmaline is used in gem healing therapy for body detoxification and stress reduction by experts. This fact is known to be one of the few reasons why its rise in value is definite. Paraiba Tourmaline: This gemstone is one of the most famous ones. It is copper-containing and considered to be one of the rare tourmaline varieties (also called Cuprian Elbaite) that display a distinctive neon blue to blue-green colour with a beautiful glow. Rubellite: Natural Rubellite gemstone is a highly valuable gem variety of Tourmaline popular for its deep reddish-pink to pinkish-purple hue. What makes a Rubellite gemstone unique is its mesmerising purplish-red hue.

Blue Tourmaline/Indicolite: Blue Tourmaline or Indicolite is a rare and incredible natural gemstone. It is a valuable blue-coloured gem that is a part of the Tourmaline family. It is generally used for making fashionable ornaments and birthstone jewellery. Watermelon Tourmaline/Bi-Coloured: The natural watermelon tourmaline stone is another rare and unique addition to the Tourmaline family. It exhibits green and pink colour with a minor white area separating the colour. It is usually known as Bi-colour Tourmaline or Tri-colour tourmaline in gem certificates. It is also generally customised in beautiful jewellery. Sapphire

A Sotheby's employee displays a sapphire and diamond bracelet, circa 1910, designed as a line of twenty-five cushion-shaped sapphires set between two lines of circular-cut diamond, during a preview at Sotheby's in Geneva in November 2006. The bracelet is estimated to sell for around 770,000-1,150,000 US dollars at auction. | DOMINIC FAVRE Reuters File Sapphire is a precious gemstone that also belongs to the corundum family. Sapphire gemstones are popular for their striking blue colour, although they do appear in several other colour varieties. Going by sales figures from some top auction houses, blue sapphire is known to be the second most popular coloured stone for investment. The rarest sapphires are from Kashmir, but to this date, no new material has been mined in the past 100 years or more. One of the most popular sources of sapphires is Sri Lanka, followed by Madagascar. Fancy colour sapphires are also trending among celebrities these days. Yellow, pink, and padparadscha are now also getting popular among investors.

Emerald Emerald gemstone is also rising in value in the current scenario due to an increase in demand. It is a type of mineral beryl. Some grid of these gemstones says the ones coming from the Columbian mines are generally more expensive than diamonds due to their comparative rarity. However, fancy coloured diamonds are still more expensive than emeralds of the same carat weight. Tanzanite