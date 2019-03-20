Levi's has created a new denim range for curvy women. Picture: Supplied.

Shape your wardrobe with the new curvy denim range.



Seeing more women flaunt and celebrate their bodies, Levi’s has reclaimed the curves and launched a new curvy denim range.





Created for women who have smaller waists and wider hips, this new collection was made to minimize the struggle curvy women go through in finding the right size of jeans that will fit perfectly.

This new curvy collection is specifically created for women with smaller waist and wider hips. Picture: Supplied.





The brand put more emphasis on design and high stretch fabrics to ensure a fit that feels made-to-measure.





The range is available in two different fits- skinny and straight with an improved waistband to compliment a variety of body shapes.





The fabrics of these jeans have 40-50% stretch with strong recovery and embroidered back pocket details. Picture: Supplied.



