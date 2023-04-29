Over the past weekend, some of the country’s top fashion designers showcased their spring/summer 2023 collections at South African Fashion Week. We take a look at our favourite accessories to come out of the shows.

One thing is for sure, this summer will be all about colour. Bold colourful earrings are set to be one of the biggest trends this spring and summer. Definitely, a look we can get behind. At the Juanie show, we saw long aqua-blue perspex earrings on all the models while Michael Ludwig used oversized ruffled fabric earrings to add pops of vibrant colour to his collection.

Juanie collection. Picture: Eunice Driver Photography Michael Ludwig. Picture: Eunice Driver Photography Another designer who used bright-toned earrings was Munkus. We love the orange squiggle-looking ones. When it comes to sunglasses, once again, it’s the colour-framed sunnies that stood out the most. At the Cyla Gonsolves show we saw colourful clear acetone sunglasses with tinted lenses while Munkus showcased bold solid rectangular-shaped sunglasses to play off their bright illustration pattern fabrics. Cyla Gonsolves. Picture: Eunice Driver Photography Munkus. Picture: Eunice Driver Photography One cannot talk about accessories without mentioning the abstract headpieces seen at the Bam Collective show. From high gloss metallic silver and playful ceres to classic black and serene blues, these flowing headpieces with disc details were an unforgettable pop-art-inspired addition to the collection. Sipho Mbuto’s woven straw hats were the perfect accessories for his neutral-toned collection. Gugubugugu’s oversized emerald green bucket hat is a must-have for any summer outfit.