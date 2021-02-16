Activewear brand Kheper launches 4 new fab prints

IT’S February and people are still on the new year, new me buzz. With the hashtag Fetch Your Body 2021 still a hot trend, it’s obvious that folk are on a get-fit mission. Funky activewear is all the rage. To feel good one needs to look good! Activewear brand Kheper recently launched four new print designs to add to their collection of local designs with high-quality imported fabrics. They are squat-proof with four-way stretch. The fabrics provide excellent firmness and freedom of movement for even tough workouts.

The four new print designs are ultra-flattering, allowing you to look and feel great.

The new Abstract print is a combination of blush hues in broad brush strokes, a stylish addition to any wardrobe.

The Black Shine Camo is a 3D reflective fabric with a luxe shine finish. It’s a sophisticated take on the army print, in an iridescent black.

The Tie Dye is a fun retro print in a smoky blue black, with no shine through.

The Black Tea boasts striking botanical prints in black.

These trendy prints are designed to be a great addition to any activewear collection and add a touch of flair to your Athleisure look.

All are available on www.kheper.co.za. Bras retail from R299, leggings from R459 and shorts from R359.

