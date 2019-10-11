Two of our acclaimed fashion designers staged meaningful shows at the opening night of the spring and summer season of African Fashion International Fashion Week (AFIFashionWeek) .
Gavin Rajah presented a special capsule collection titled "Where have all the flowers gone?" paying tribute to women who are victims violence and crime on the continent. Collaborating with floral couturier The Blom Boy, models walked down the runway in beautiful gowns paired with delicate and dramatic net flower headpieces that represented the fragility of life and how many women often feel caged or trapped in situations they can't get out of.
Rajah's powerful show was part of AFIFashionWeek pan-African showcase on Thursday evening named 'African Fashion Unites" that featured designers from around the continent such as Christie Brown (Ghana), Mai Atafo (Nigeria, Eric Raisina (Madagascar) and KLûK CGDT (SA).
Models strutted the runway to the sound of live music acts by Nigerian artist Femi Kuti, Kwesta and The Ndlovu Youth Choir. The choir who recently participated in the reality music show America's Got Talent is a joy to watch, their talent and energy is magnetic.