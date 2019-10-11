AFI Fashion Week pulls out all the stops for African fashion









David Tlale opening look for his "Joyce" collection, a tribute to his late mother. Pictue by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo

Two of our acclaimed fashion designers staged meaningful shows at the opening night of the spring and summer season of African Fashion International Fashion Week (AFIFashionWeek) . Gavin Rajah presented a special capsule collection titled "Where have all the flowers gone?" paying tribute to women who are victims violence and crime on the continent. Collaborating with floral couturier The Blom Boy, models walked down the runway in beautiful gowns paired with delicate and dramatic net flower headpieces that represented the fragility of life and how many women often feel caged or trapped in situations they can't get out of.

Renowed designer Gavin Rajah presented a special capsule collection titled "Where have all the flowers gone?" in collaboration with The Blom Boy. Pictue by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo

Rajah's powerful show was part of AFIFashionWeek pan-African showcase on Thursday evening named 'African Fashion Unites" that featured designers from around the continent such as Christie Brown (Ghana), Mai Atafo (Nigeria, Eric Raisina (Madagascar) and KLûK CGDT (SA).

Models strutted the runway to the sound of live music acts by Nigerian artist Femi Kuti, Kwesta and The Ndlovu Youth Choir. The choir who recently participated in the reality music show America's Got Talent is a joy to watch, their talent and energy is magnetic.



A model wearing KLûK CGDT at the AFI African Fashion Unites fashion show. Pictue by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo





Nigerian designer Mai Atafo during the AFI African Fashion Unites pan-African fashion show. Pictue by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo





The David Tlale finale received a standing ovation. Pictue by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo



Flamboyant designer David Tlale payed homage to his biggest muse and late mother Joyce Tlale, naming his SS20 collection "Joyce" Tlale's showcase received a standing ovation .

His presentation began with fun and colourful pieces, drawing inspiration from his Heritage Month collaboration with Tastic Rice, as well as the rich and vibrant cultures found in South Africa

I haven't seen Tlale present a collection with so much colour since his iconic showcase at Bo-Kaap in 2012.





David Tlale did a quirky play on the multi-pleated Xibela skirt worn by Tsonga women. Pictue by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo



Next was his trademark all-black collection which featured jaw-dropping ready-to-wear and red Red carpet dresses with beautiful detailing and inserts.

Tapping into the Tsonga culture, he did a quirky play on the multi-pleated Xibela skirt worn by Tsonga women. Male models wore the skirt draped as a cape, over pants and other fashionable styles.









Models strutted the runway to the exhilarating music by The Ndlovu Youth Choir during the AFI African Fashion Unites pan-African show. Pictue by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo



Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi walks during the AFI African Fashion Unite showcase in Joburg. Pictue by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo



Held at the Sandton Convention Centre from Thursday until Saturday, overall, this season of AFIFashinWeek was well produced and organised. I loved the fact that they make promoting pan-African designers a priority and also unearthing young talent.



* For the full gallery visit africanfashioninternational.com

Follow the conversation at hashtags #AFIFashionWeek and #IAMAFRICA