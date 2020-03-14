AFI Fashion Week to continue without guests due to coronavirus outbreak

African Fashion International (AFI) has made the tough decision of calling off the final day of AFI Fashion Week.

Due to the threat of the spread of the coronavirus, AFI is adhering to the guidelines proposed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and our own Department of Health.

While the event organisers of AFI Fashion Week, and the host venue CTICC, have placed all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of participants at this year’s event, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe (Founder and Executive Chairperson of AFI) believes that it is our collective responsibility to contain the spread of the disease, and advises others to remain cautious – but not paranoid.





These local and international guidelines state, among other things, that we maintain at least one metre of distance from each other, avoid large crowds, and practice respiratory hygiene by avoiding the touching of shared surfaces. By the morning of Saturday, 14 March 2020, South Africa recorded 24 cases of coronavirus.





Top South African fashion designer Gavin Rajah showing his work at the AFI Cape Town Fashion Show. Picture::Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA

In light of this decision, AFI is continuing with the shows to ensure that the designers are able to showcase their collections. These shows will be hosted without guests and can be viewed online through AFI social networks. More information regarding the start times of the livestreams will be announced on AFI’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.



This decision affects fashion shows only, AFI Masterclass will still take place as scheduled at 13:30, 14 March 2020.