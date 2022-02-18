AFI takes ‘Cape Town Fashion Week’ to Abu Dhabi

In collaboration with Forbes, for the upcoming 30/50 Summit to mark International Women’s Day, AFI will select pan-African designers who will platform their creative perceptions to the most powerful women in the world.

Capetonians will not be experiencing AFI Fashion Week this year as the organisation is going to showcase in Abu Dhabi.

Forbes 30/50 summit is a global event gathering generations of women from both the “30 Under 30” list and “50 Over 50” list. This year’s summit will take place on March 6 – 9, in Abu Dhabi, where AFI Fashion Week will also take place.

“Through fashion, we are already challenging misconceptions about women. With this partnership, we hope to tell a story about the gradual unravelling of gender bias that is happening across cultures. Coming together, as people with different lived experiences, the runway will reveal visions for a gender-equal, empowered founder and chief executive of AFI.

Since AFI is taking Cape Town Fashion Week to Abu Dhabi, AFI Cape Town Fashion Week will only be returning to its home ground next year. However, AFI Joburg Fashion Week will still go ahead as planned.