This year’s Africa Fashion Exchange (AFX19) is set to showcase some of the best fashion by KwaZulu-Natal designers as well as the rest of the continent. Picture: Supplied
The three day annual  event is a flagship event by non-profit  organisation KZN Fashion Council.  Celebrating a decade this year, the  Fashion Council is promising a  bigger and better affair that will host  key industry insiders, innovators,  influencers and the A-listers.

Each day will start with a panel  discussion/master-class that has a  line-up of key industry speakers  who will share their expert advice  in their fields. Day one will focus  on “Sustainability, Technology and  Innovation”, day two on “The Global  Fusion AfroEuro | AfroAsia, while day  three talking points will be “When Art,  Heritage, Music, Literature, Design and  Film and Fashion Meets”

An invitation only gala dinner  will be held on the first night (17th  of October 2019) which will be  celebrating the KZN Fashion Council’s  10th year anniversary; this celebratory  day will also incorporate a fashion  show that will be presented by KZN

Fashion Council’s paid-up members.  The subsequent days- Days two and  three will host fashion shows by  emerging and invited designers from
across Africa.  Over 500 fashion entrepreneurs,  buyers, students, government  representatives, business development  entities, models, delegates from  around the continent, celebs,  influencers and entertainments are  expected to attend #AFX19. 
With the main theme being “Africa  Connect” #AFX19 aims to connect  African fashion to the world, as leaders  in innovation and sustainability. 

Speaking at the event launch last week , KZN fashion council’s  Andiswa Siwela says that “the  fashion extravaganza is going to be  incorporating difference activities that
are beneficial to people who are in the  design and fashion industry.

“The different sub themes are  different facets of the fashion industry  and are more than runway shows.  It also speaks to other industries  such as film and technology,” explains  Siwela.

After a successful two seasons, this  third instalment will continue with  the Fashion Council’s key focus of  promoting local designers by offering  them skills development, resources and  brand development. 

*#AFX19 will be held at Durban’s Greyville Convention Centre on October 17, 18 and 19. For further details check out  www.kznfc.org