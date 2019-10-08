the best fashion by KwaZulu-Natal designers as well as the rest of the continent.

This year's Africa Fashion Exchange (AFX19) is set to showcase some of the best fashion by KwaZulu-Natal designers as well as the rest of the continent.





Each day will start with a panel discussion/master-class that has a line-up of key industry speakers who will share their expert advice in their fields. Day one will focus on “Sustainability, Technology and Innovation”, day two on “The Global Fusion AfroEuro | AfroAsia, while day three talking points will be “When Art, Heritage, Music, Literature, Design and Film and Fashion Meets”





An invitation only gala dinner will be held on the first night (17th of October 2019) which will be celebrating the KZN Fashion Council’s 10th year anniversary; this celebratory day will also incorporate a fashion show that will be presented by KZN





Fashion Council’s paid-up members. The subsequent days- Days two and three will host fashion shows by emerging and invited designers from

across Africa. Over 500 fashion entrepreneurs, buyers, students, government representatives, business development entities, models, delegates from around the continent, celebs, influencers and entertainments are expected to attend #AFX19.

With the main theme being “Africa Connect” #AFX19 aims to connect African fashion to the world, as leaders in innovation and sustainability.





Speaking at the event launch last week , KZN fashion council’s Andiswa Siwela says that “the fashion extravaganza is going to be incorporating difference activities that

are beneficial to people who are in the design and fashion industry.





“The different sub themes are different facets of the fashion industry and are more than runway shows. It also speaks to other industries such as film and technology,” explains Siwela.





After a successful two seasons, this third instalment will continue with the Fashion Council’s key focus of promoting local designers by offering them skills development, resources and brand development.





*#AFX19 will be held at Durban’s Greyville Convention Centre on October 17, 18 and 19. For further details check out www.kznfc.org .





The three day annual event is a flagship event by non-profit organisation KZN Fashion Council. Celebrating a decade this year, the Fashion Council is promising a bigger and better affair that will host key industry insiders, innovators, influencers and the A-listers.